A Second Helpings Atlanta volunteer. The organization is celebrating Hunger Action Month with fundraising events.

September is Hunger Action Month, and Second Helpings Atlanta has a few ways that you can give back.

The nonprofit food rescue will be hosting events and partnering with organizations this month to raise money, according to a press release. All this month, proceeds from XOCOLATL’s chocolate tasting tours will be donated to Second Helpings Atlanta.

XOCOLATL’s tasting tour is located in the company’s Southwest Atlanta factory at 448 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd in Building 5. The tour costs $30 per person and takes an hour-long dive into the chocolate-making process.

On Sept. 21, Second Helpings Atlanta is hosting an event called Feed Atlanta: A Night of Giving & Grooving from 6-8 p.m. The event will take place at the nonprofit’s warehouse at 970 Jefferson Street and aims to raise awareness and funds to help fight hunger.

According to a press release, there will be food trucks onsite, including Simply Food Trucks, The Blaxican and The Patty Wagon. Beer, wine and cocktails will also be available from Tippy Tap, Wild Heaven, and the canned cocktail company Post Meridiem.



Attendees can also enjoy love music by R&B, hip-hop and reggae cover band Gritz & Jelly Butter. Tickets are available online for $45.