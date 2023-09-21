Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Muscadines, asian pears, apples, tomatoes, sweet and hot peppers, eggplant, okra, garlic, winter squash like butternut, acorn, and spaghetti squash, green beans, carrots, kale, collard greens, cabbage, sweet potato greens, arugula, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms, basil, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Spicy Crispy Okra from Community Farmers Markets.

Spicy Crispy Okra Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 lb okra (4-5 cups whole pods)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp coarse kosher salt

½ tsp fresh cracked black pepper

Cajun-style seasoning

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425℉. Wash and dry okra thoroughly. Slice each pod in half lengthwise, then place into a bowl. Add oil, salt/pepper and, if desired, Cajun-style seasoning. Toss until evenly coated. Prepare baking sheets with foil, if desired for an easy clean-up. If you have a baking rack, feel free to use it for crispy okra with less time and tossing! Either way, spread okra evenly in one layer, making sure no pods are touching or overlapping. Set a timer and bake for 15 minutes, tossing at least once halfway through (if you forget, that’s okay! The toss just helps ensure more crispiness and less burned edges). If the timer rings and the okra isn’t crispy enough to your liking, add another 3-5 minutes. Remove from the oven, let cool slightly and taste. Sprinkle on more Cajun seasoning, if desired. Enjoy and share immediately!

Stove Top Apple Crumble from Community Farmers Markets

Stove Top Apple Crumble Recipe:

Ingredients:

6 apples, chopped

Optional: Greek style coconut yogurt

1/4 cup chickpea flour

1/4 cup rolled oats

1/4 cup chopped pecans

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons of apple pie spice

1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, combine the chickpea flour, rolled oats, chopped pecans, two tablespoons brown sugar, and salt. Use your fingers or a fork to incorporate two tablespoons of the room temperature butter (softened, but solid) into the flour mixture until it’s nice and crumbly then set aside. In a cast iron skillet set over medium heat, add in the crumble mixture and cook for a few minutes, stirring often, until toasted through. Make sure to stay near while toasting the crumble as not to burn it. Once golden all around remove the crumble from the pan and place on parchment paper or a baking sheet. In the same iron skillet add in two tablespoons butter, diced apples, apple pie spice, and sprinkle two tablespoons brown sugar on top. Cook the apples until browned on all sides with softened edges. You want the apples to easily be pierced with a fork, yet still maintain their shape. Top the cooked apples with the crumble and serve warm. This crumble goes great with whipped cream, vanilla ice cream.

The recipe for Spicy Crispy Okra can be found in Community Farmers Markets’ Okra Recipe E-book, and the recipe for Stove Top Apple Crumble can be found on their Instagram.