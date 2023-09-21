It’s mushroom time, and Marlow’s Tavern has the perfect appetizer to fit the season.

This wild mushroom toast comes from Executive Chef John C. Metz from Marlow’s Tavern, and makes a great offering for fall. Whip it up for your next gathering with friends, or use it to spice up a casual night at home.

Check out the full recipe below.

Marlow's Tavern Mushroom Toast.
Marlow’s Tavern Wild Mushroom Toast Recipe:

Ingredients:

Mushroom Mascarpone Mix:

  • 2 oz salad oil
  • 2 cups oyster mushrooms, pulled apart into 1” pieces
  • 2 cups of shiitake mushrooms, stem removed, 1/4” julienne 
  • 2 cups of button mushrooms, 1/4” slices
  • 2 tbsp of minced garlic
  • 2 tbsp of minced shallots 
  • 1 tbsp of finely chopped thyme, stems removed
  • 1 tbsp of salt and pepper mixed
  • 1/4 cup of Christian Brothers brandy
  • 16 oz of mascarpone cheese

Wild Mushroom Toast:

  • 1/2 cup of Mushroom Mascarpone Mix
  • 2 tbsp of caramelized onions
  • 2 tbsp of heavy cream
  • 1/2 tbsp of chopped parsley and celery leaves, sauté in mix
  • 1 pinch of salt and pepper mix
  • 1 piece of ciabatta bread
  • 1/2 tbsp unsalted butter (melted to coat bread)
  • 1/2 tbsp of parslied oil to garnish
  • 1 pinch of parsley and celery leaves, chopped to garnish 

Directions:

Mushroom Mascarpone Mix:

  1. Place a large saute pan over high heat and add the oil.
  2. Once the oil is extremely hot, add the mushrooms and begin to saute for approximately 1 minute.
  3. When the mushrooms are about half way cooked, add the garlic, shallots, thyme and salt and pepper.
  4. Continue to saute for an additional 2-3 minutes until the mushrooms are tender.
  5. Deglaze the pan with brandy and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes or until all of the brandy is cooked off and very little residual liquid remains.
  6. Remove the mixture from the heat.
  7. Add the mascarpone to the mix, stirring until well incorporated.
  8. Cool below 40 degrees within 4 hours of production.

Wild Mushroom Toast:

  1. In a small saute pan over high heat, add the mushroom mix, onions, heavy cream, parsley and salt and pepper.
  2. Saute the mix for approximately 2 minutes or until the sauce is bubbling, hot throughout and has achieved the proper thick consistency.
  3. While the mix is heating, butter the ciabatta bread and place it onto a well seasoned grill.
  4. Cook the bread for approximately 1 minute, rotate 90 degrees, cook for an additional 1 minute, then flip and repeat the process, being careful not to burn the
    bread while still achieving perfect golden brown grill marks.
  5. Remove the bread from the grill and cut it in half from corner to corner, resulting in 2 equal triangles.
  6. Place 1/3 of the mushroom mix in the center of a small round plate.
  7. Top the mix with 1 piece of bread, crust side down, followed by another 1/3 of the mix.
  8. Place the remaining piece of bread on top at an opposing direction, topped off with the remaining 1/3 of the mushroom mix.
  9. Drizzle the parsley oil around the toast, inside the rim of the plate and garnish with chopped parsley.

Sammie Purcell is Associate Editor at Rough Draft Atlanta.