It’s mushroom time, and Marlow’s Tavern has the perfect appetizer to fit the season.
This wild mushroom toast comes from Executive Chef John C. Metz from Marlow’s Tavern, and makes a great offering for fall. Whip it up for your next gathering with friends, or use it to spice up a casual night at home.
Check out the full recipe below.
Marlow’s Tavern Wild Mushroom Toast Recipe:
Ingredients:
Mushroom Mascarpone Mix:
- 2 oz salad oil
- 2 cups oyster mushrooms, pulled apart into 1” pieces
- 2 cups of shiitake mushrooms, stem removed, 1/4” julienne
- 2 cups of button mushrooms, 1/4” slices
- 2 tbsp of minced garlic
- 2 tbsp of minced shallots
- 1 tbsp of finely chopped thyme, stems removed
- 1 tbsp of salt and pepper mixed
- 1/4 cup of Christian Brothers brandy
- 16 oz of mascarpone cheese
Wild Mushroom Toast:
- 1/2 cup of Mushroom Mascarpone Mix
- 2 tbsp of caramelized onions
- 2 tbsp of heavy cream
- 1/2 tbsp of chopped parsley and celery leaves, sauté in mix
- 1 pinch of salt and pepper mix
- 1 piece of ciabatta bread
- 1/2 tbsp unsalted butter (melted to coat bread)
- 1/2 tbsp of parslied oil to garnish
- 1 pinch of parsley and celery leaves, chopped to garnish
Directions:
Mushroom Mascarpone Mix:
- Place a large saute pan over high heat and add the oil.
- Once the oil is extremely hot, add the mushrooms and begin to saute for approximately 1 minute.
- When the mushrooms are about half way cooked, add the garlic, shallots, thyme and salt and pepper.
- Continue to saute for an additional 2-3 minutes until the mushrooms are tender.
- Deglaze the pan with brandy and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes or until all of the brandy is cooked off and very little residual liquid remains.
- Remove the mixture from the heat.
- Add the mascarpone to the mix, stirring until well incorporated.
- Cool below 40 degrees within 4 hours of production.
Wild Mushroom Toast:
- In a small saute pan over high heat, add the mushroom mix, onions, heavy cream, parsley and salt and pepper.
- Saute the mix for approximately 2 minutes or until the sauce is bubbling, hot throughout and has achieved the proper thick consistency.
- While the mix is heating, butter the ciabatta bread and place it onto a well seasoned grill.
- Cook the bread for approximately 1 minute, rotate 90 degrees, cook for an additional 1 minute, then flip and repeat the process, being careful not to burn the
bread while still achieving perfect golden brown grill marks.
- Remove the bread from the grill and cut it in half from corner to corner, resulting in 2 equal triangles.
- Place 1/3 of the mushroom mix in the center of a small round plate.
- Top the mix with 1 piece of bread, crust side down, followed by another 1/3 of the mix.
- Place the remaining piece of bread on top at an opposing direction, topped off with the remaining 1/3 of the mushroom mix.
- Drizzle the parsley oil around the toast, inside the rim of the plate and garnish with chopped parsley.