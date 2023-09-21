It’s mushroom time, and Marlow’s Tavern has the perfect appetizer to fit the season.

This wild mushroom toast comes from Executive Chef John C. Metz from Marlow’s Tavern, and makes a great offering for fall. Whip it up for your next gathering with friends, or use it to spice up a casual night at home.

Check out the full recipe below.

Marlow’s Tavern Mushroom Toast.

Marlow’s Tavern Wild Mushroom Toast Recipe:

Ingredients:

Mushroom Mascarpone Mix:

2 oz salad oil

2 cups oyster mushrooms, pulled apart into 1” pieces

2 cups of shiitake mushrooms, stem removed, 1/4” julienne

2 cups of button mushrooms, 1/4” slices

2 tbsp of minced garlic

2 tbsp of minced shallots

1 tbsp of finely chopped thyme, stems removed

1 tbsp of salt and pepper mixed

1/4 cup of Christian Brothers brandy

16 oz of mascarpone cheese

Wild Mushroom Toast:

1/2 cup of Mushroom Mascarpone Mix

2 tbsp of caramelized onions

2 tbsp of heavy cream

1/2 tbsp of chopped parsley and celery leaves, sauté in mix

1 pinch of salt and pepper mix

1 piece of ciabatta bread

1/2 tbsp unsalted butter (melted to coat bread)

1/2 tbsp of parslied oil to garnish

1 pinch of parsley and celery leaves, chopped to garnish

Directions:

Mushroom Mascarpone Mix:

Place a large saute pan over high heat and add the oil. Once the oil is extremely hot, add the mushrooms and begin to saute for approximately 1 minute. When the mushrooms are about half way cooked, add the garlic, shallots, thyme and salt and pepper. Continue to saute for an additional 2-3 minutes until the mushrooms are tender. Deglaze the pan with brandy and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes or until all of the brandy is cooked off and very little residual liquid remains. Remove the mixture from the heat. Add the mascarpone to the mix, stirring until well incorporated. Cool below 40 degrees within 4 hours of production.

Wild Mushroom Toast: