The Crossroads draft plan would protect and rehabilitate existing workforce housing, transform the Long Island grid floodway into linear parkland and show feasible redevelopment options for sites like The Prado. (Sandy Springs)

Sandy Springs has extended the comment period for its Crossroads Small Area Urban Design Draft Plan through Sunday, Sept. 24.

The city presented its latest proposals for the plan during a public open house on Aug. 30. Planning and design principles to guide development included protecting and rehabilitating workforce housing; showing feasible redevelopment options for opportunities sites, including the Prado; establishing a connected grid of streets as a framework for new development; creating compatible transitions between existing and new development; and transforming the Long Island grid floodway into linear parkland.

The Urban Design Concept presentation can be viewed online. Comments also can be made online in English or in Spanish.

Residents and business owners with questions can contact Michelle McIntosh-Ross at mmcintosh-ross@sandyspringsga.gov or masterplan@sandyspringsga.gov.