Midtown Mexican restaurant Casa Almenara has hired Chef Ismail as the restaurant’s new executive chef.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Chef Ismail to the Casa Almenara family. His storied career, unparalleled expertise, and dedication to the art of cooking make him the ideal fit for our vision,” said Owner Gilbert Yeremian in a press release. “With Chef Ismail at the helm, Casa Almenara is set to embark on an exhilarating culinary journey, redefining our dining experience for guests and adding an exciting entrant to the outstanding dining landscape of Midtown Atlanta.”

Chef Ismail has previously worked as executive sous chef at Wet Restaurant & Lounge in Miami, chef de partie at Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach, and head chef at Nusr-Et Steakhouse at the Four Seasons in Dubai

. The restaurant’s menu now features select dishes from Chef Ismail including tinga, shrimp and birria tacos; empanadas with steak, oaxaca cheese, pico, avocado and crema; chilaquiles and chocolate flan.