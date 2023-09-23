Atlanta investment firm Georgia Oak Partners is welcoming Atlanta Braves icon Dale Murphy to their team. Murphy will become the firm’s managing director.

Mike Lonergan, Managing Partner of Georgia Oak Partners, gives MLB legend Dale Murphy a tour of Artisan Custom Closets, a Georgia Oak portfolio company. (Photo courtesy of Georgia Oak Partners)

As Managing Director of the firm, Murphy will play a key role in coaching Georgia Oak’s portfolio companies on topics including leadership, teamwork and culture.

Mike Lonergan, Managing Partner of Georgia Oak Partners, highlighted Murphy’s dedication and leadership throughout his Major League Baseball career.

“Murphy has been a personal mentor for hundreds of people on and off the ball field, as well as a role model for thousands of ‘TBS kids’ like me,” said Lonergan. “He has shown us that true success in life is not just about the destination, but about how one conducts themselves during the journey. We are incredibly excited to see how the Georgia Oak family will benefit from his counsel and guidance.”

His work ethic aligns with the values of Georgia Oak Partners. “I’ve always believed that the foundation of any great endeavor, whether on the field or in the boardroom, lies in genuine partnership and a shared vision,” said Murphy. “Joining Georgia Oak feels like stepping up to the plate with a team that values integrity, lasting impact, and the power of community. I’m excited to be part of this journey, connecting with businesses and individuals who share our dedication to responsible growth and preserving founders’ legacies.”