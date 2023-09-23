Located in The Woodlands, a highly sought-after cluster community in Dunwoody, is this elegant home at 1938 Chartridge Court.

This beautiful cul-de-sac home, listed at $649,000, has so much more to offer than meets the eye.

Spacious and elegant interior features

As you step inside, you’ll be greeted by nine-foot ceilings that give a sense of spaciousness, beautiful hardwood floors that add to the home’s elegance, and a sunroom that lets the natural light in. The flexible floor plan allows you to customize the space as per your needs, and the oversized master suite is a treat to enjoy. It features a quality bathroom renovation, a walk-in closet, and ample space to unwind after a long day. You’ll also find two additional bedrooms upstairs that are perfect for family or guests.

The two-story foyer, elegant dining room, and living room that opens to the family room with a cozy fireplace and custom built-ins make this home ideal for entertaining. Step outside through the French doors, and you’ll find an oversized deck and all-weather porch off the kitchen, which features white cabinetry, a pantry, and a center island.

Energy-efficient home with bonus amenities

Looking for an energy-efficient home? Look no further! This home boasts newer Pella windows that are not only beautiful but also help save on energy bills. The terrace level is an added bonus and features a recreation room, an office, and a half bath. And with the landscaping maintained by the HOA, residents are able to enjoy a worry-free lifestyle.

But that’s not all! The Woodlands also offers a wonderful neighborhood saltwater pool and brick pool house, which are perfect for relaxing after a short walk to nearby shopping, restaurants, or the nearby Dunwoody Country Club.

