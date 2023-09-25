Photo courtesy Stephanie Anne Godfrey Photography

On Sunday, Oct. 1, Livable Buckhead will host Party on the PATH – an evening of live music, food and fun at the intersection of two Buckhead landmarks – PATH400 and the Miami Circle gallery district.

Hundreds will gather at Eclipse di Luna – where PATH400 enters Miami Circle – for an artful evening that starts with a stroll of Atlanta’s leading art galleries, followed by an interactive, artist-led fiber art project and a silent auction. The evening will feature Spanish-style tapas, mojitos and dancing to the sounds of 3rd Stream Big Band, which performs a mix of Rock, Soul, R&B, Jazz and Latin beats.

“Livable Buckhead’s work is all about creating connections in Buckhead, which PATH400 exemplifies perfectly,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead. “Party on the PATH celebrates and supports our work to continue adding greenspace and art to Buckhead – and it’s a great time! Beautiful art, amazing food and a vibrant outdoor experience make this an evening not to be missed.”

General admission tickets for Party on the PATH are $55 each and include tapas and two drink tickets. VIP tickets are $75 each and include tapas, open bar, a commemorative glass and other giveaways. Tickets can be purchased at http://livablebuckhead.org/pop/ and proceeds from the event support Livable Buckhead, a nonprofit organization working to ensure the long-term viability and prosperity of the Buckhead community.

PATH400, Livable Buckhead’s signature project, is transforming Buckhead by creating pedestrian connections between many of the area’s most popular shopping and dining destinations. The 5.2-mile trail is approximately 80 percent complete, and its final major segment between Wieuca Rd. and Loridans Dr. is under construction. Several other trails will connect to PATH400 in Buckhead, the Atlanta BeltLine and extensions of PATH400 through Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Roswell.

Party on the PATH is presented by Lululemon. Event sponsors include Audi Atlanta, RoughDraft Atlanta, Astra, Cannon Equities, Coro Realty, Engel & Volkers, Georgia, Power, Georgia Primary Bank, Selig and Owen & Associates. The Party on the PATH host committee includes Fred Andrew, Nancy Bliwise, Jeff Clark, Cherie Fields, Deirdre and Kenny Greenfield, Sonjui and Anil Kumar, Anne McKillips, Brigitte and Bill Peck, Nancy Sagar, Sumi Shetty, Bob Stasiowski, Kim and Andy Sumlin, and Debra Wathen.