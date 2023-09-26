Monica Kaufman Pearson (File photo)

Longtime broadcaster Monica Kaufman Pearson will be the featured speaker at the Perimeter Chamber’s meeting Nov. 6, according to a release by the organization.

Pearson was the first woman and first minority to anchor the daily evening news in Atlanta. Her career spanned 37 years at WSB-TV, during which she earned 33 Southern Regional and local Emmy Awards for reporting, anchoring, and her former celebrity interview show, “Closeups.”

Ten years after her retirement, Pearson was drawn back into the industry by Gray TV to host “Monica Pearson One-on-One,” an hour-long personality interview show on Peachtree TV.

The Perimeter Chamber’s annual meeting will feature:

A keynote address by Pearson;

A plated three-course luncheon;

Exclusive meet-and-greet moments with the Chamber’s board of directors;

Networking sessions designed to elevate connections and foster new alliances;

A sneak peek into the Perimeter Chamber’s forthcoming 2024 initiatives.

For further details on reserving a table, exploring sponsorship opportunities, and staying updated, please visit the Perimeter Chamber’s website or reach out to Guy Goosen, Chief Growth Officer for the Perimeter Chamber, at guy@perimeterchamber.com or 678-427-4585.

Individual tickets will be made available in early October.

This event will take place Nov. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Le Méridien Atlanta Perimeter, located at 111 Perimeter Center West, Atlanta, GA 30346.

Details are subject to change. Please check the Perimeter Chamber’s website for the latest updates at perimeterchamber.com.