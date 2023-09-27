Patricia Hernandez and Diego Torres at the 2022 Nuestra Creación event at MINT Gallery. Photograph by Isadora Pennington.

Now in its fifth year, Nuestra Creación is bringing an exhibition of Latine art to Atlanta’s newest gallery, Old Rabbit Gallery of Fine Art, in Castleberry Hill. More than 30 talented artists of various Hispanic and Latin backgrounds will showcase their works for an exhibition that will open on Fri., Sept. 29 and remain on display through Oct. 26.

Nuestra Creación was founded in 2019 by Salvadoran artist Patricia Hernandez and Mexican Social Media Strategist Diego Torres in response to a perceived lack of Latine art exhibitions in major galleries in the city. Though that first year’s event was meant to last for only one day as a pop up, the reception was so positive it led to a continued evolution in this now annual showcase.

Nuestra Creación 2022, photograph by Isadora Pennington.

“Being children of immigrants and immigrants ourselves we always want to give back to our community. It’s time we all help each other, and we thought why not do so by raising awareness of talented artists and embracing our ancestries,” said Patricia Hernandez, Nuestra Creación Co-Founder.

Now a month-long exhibition, the programming includes a night of poetry and spoken word, a healing music retreat, Latinx panel, and opening and closing events. “I’m so proud of our exhibition’s growth these past few years. We want to create opportunities and remind people that there are incredible Latinx artists in Atlanta,” said Diego Torres, Nuestra Creación Co-Founder.

In years past, Nuestra Creación has exhibited at MINT gallery, but this year is the first that they will move locations to Castleberry Hill. I wanted to understand why

Old Rabbit Gallery in Castleberry Hill. Provided.

“I chose Old Rabbit Gallery because I was looking for a space that would understand our mission,” said Hernandez. “We have always been dependent on support and donations, and we have been lucky every year to collaborate space wise with different galleries. This year artist Miya Bailey founded this new fine art gallery.” She said that Bailey understood their mission and provided them with an awesome exhibition space to honor Hispanic Heritage Month and bring together Latine artists with collectors.

“We are grateful to the Old Rabbit Gallery for believing in us. Without their support this year’s event wouldn’t happen.”

Nuestra Creación will open at Old Rabbit Gallery of Fine Art, located at 309A Peters Street SW, on Fri., Sept. 29 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Full schedule of events:

Sun., Oct. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. is Leyendas, a night of poetry and spoken word organized by Leo Rodriguez of Corazón a Corazón.

Sun., Oct. 8 is Sabor Sound, a Latin healing music retreat

Sun., Oct. 15 is In The Mix, a panel led by biracial artists discussing Latinx identity and culture

Sun., Oct. 26 is the closing ceremony of Nuestra Creación with local Latin vendors and musicians