Finster Fest 2023, photographs by John E. Ramspott.

The 2023 Finster Fest brought more than 2,400 visitors to Paradise Garden, the former home of late preacher and folk artist Howard Finster in Summerville, GA.

This annual festival celebrates the legacy of Howard Finster while encouraging folk artists from across the Southeast to come together for a weekend of art, music, food, and community.

Thank you to photographer John E. Ramspott for sharing these photos from the 2023 Finster Fest.