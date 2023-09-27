The Consulate General of France in Atlanta and Georgia Tech is co-presenting France Atlanta 2023 now through Nov. 6. The annual series of events centers on innovation and designed to foster French-American cooperation in the fields of science, culture, humanitarian affairs and business.

Since its creation in 2010, France-Atlanta has drawn more than 30,000 participants.

“We are thrilled to unveil this year’s program, dedicated to showcasing innovation and fostering collaboration between France and Atlanta. With a spotlight on sustainability, this edition aims to spark innovative solutions to address climate change and its consequences,” said Anne-Laure Desjonquères, Consul General of France in Atlanta. “As 2023 commemorates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, we also eagerly anticipate the reunion of Atlanta and Marseille, two Southern capitals, for a vibrant lineup of events.”

“France and Georgia Tech share a long history of collaboration and friendship, and we count the French Republic as dear friends and vital partners in our mission,” said Ángel Cabrera, President of the Georgia Institute of Technology. “Together, we’ve built a robust transatlantic bridge that connects our cities and nations in support of education, diplomacy, and research, and I look forward to a 14th year of showing the world what our powerful partnership has accomplished and the promise it continues to hold for the future.”

The 14th edition of France-Atlanta is presented under the high auspices of the Ambassador of France to the United States, His Excellency Mr. Laurent Bili, the Governor of Georgia, the Honorable Brian P. Kemp, and the Mayor of Atlanta, the Honorable Andre Dickens, with the support of French and French American associations in Atlanta, and numerous local and international partners.

Sponsors include the Raymond F. Schinazi & Family Foundation, Jade Fiducial, Delta Air Lines, Air France and Gene Kansas.

PROGRAM 2023