Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Asian pears, apples, tomatoes, sweet and hot peppers, eggplant, okra, garlic, various pumpkins and gourds like candy roaster and acorn squash, potatoes, green beans, arugula, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms, basil and many other herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, beef, pork, chicken, duck, shrimp, smoked trout and salmon, pecans, honey, teas, cocktail mixers, ghee, cooking oils, various flower bouquets like marigolds, dahlias, and sunflowers.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Grilled Okra from Community Farmers Markets.

Grilled Okra Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 lbs okra, washed and dried

2 tablespoons sunflower oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon coriander powder

2 teaspoon salt

Bamboo skewers

Directions:

Toss the cleaned okra in a large bowl with the sunflower oil, balsamic vinegar, smoked paprika, coriander, and salt. Allow to marinate for at least 15 minutes. Double skewer the the okra to hold about 8 to 10 okra per pair of bamboo skewers. Fire up a gas grill to 400°. Lay down the bamboo skewers of okra onto the grill. Close the grill and cook the okra for 4 to 5 minutes, or until there’s a nice slight char. Flip the bamboo skewers over to char the other side. Slide the cooked okra off the skewers and serve as an accompaniment at your next barbecue.

Roasted Sweet Pepper and Fava Bean Dip from Community Farmers Markets

Roasted Sweet Pepper and Fava Bean Dip Recipe:

Ingredients:

Tons of mixed peppers

Garlic

Onion

Fresh mixed basils

Dried fava beans

Red chili flake

Salt & pepper

Directions:

Start by soaking your fava beans, and then cook them by simmering on low until tender. You want them very tender for this dish. Let cool. While these are cooking, clean up your peppers and remove seeds (or not, for a different texture and some more spice!). Roast these, or cook them in a lidded pot on the range, with your garlic and onion. If you have some caramelized onions already, consider using these! Cook until very tender. Once cooked, use an immersion blender to blend everything together to the taste and texture you want. A little red chili flake and fresh basil helped the dip come together. If you’re about heat, add in some spicy peppers. If you want a splash of lemon, maybe try that, or some zest, for a zing. What about fresh ginger minced in while you blend? The options are endless.

The recipes for Grilled Okra and Roasted Sweet Pepper and Fava Bean Dip can be found on Community Farmers Markets Instagram.