Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) has secured two new leases and a lease extension at Centrum at Glenridge in the Central Perimeter.

Centrum at Glenridge is located on Johnson Ferry Road NE in Sandy Springs. The 186,826-square-foot Class-A building features high-end suites, a conference center, on-site cafe and a fitness center with showers, according to a press release by Lincoln.

“These newly signed leases reflect the relatively steady deal activity we have seen at highly amenitized, quality assets within our portfolio. Centrum at Glenridge continues to be one of the submarket’s most desirable office locations,” Lincoln’s Robert deGolian told the Rough Draft Atlanta.

The deals include:

Noble Family Enterprises signed a 5,817-square-foot lease at Centrum, represented by John Dolan of CBRE.

Highstreet Logistics Properties LLC signed a 3,301-square-foot lease at the building, represented by Wayland Swann of Capital Real Estate. The private equity real estate investment company specializes in the development and investment of industrial and logistics properties.

MSTiller, a provider of strategic tax planning, accounting and business advisory services, extended its long-term lease for an additional 78 months. Bubba Crismer of Cresa represented the tenant.

Lincoln Executive Vice President Hunter Henritze and deGolian represented the landlord in the transactions.