Detour map released by GDOT.

Sandy Springs announced that the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) decided that the Mount Vernon Highway Bridge over I-285 will not reopen to vehicular or pedestrian traffic due to safety concerns.

The bridge was closed after a tractor-trailer hit a support column on Wednesday, damaging the structure.

City staff confirmed that GDOT inspected the bridge on Thursday, and was scheduled to meet with them to discuss the results of that inspection.

After some lanes on I-285 were closed on Wednesday after debris fell on the roadway, GDOT announced via social media that all lanes of I-285 had been reopened Thursday morning.

GDOT and contract crews were working to install protective forms below the bridge, according to a statement released by the agency.

“The Mt. Vernon Bridge will also remain closed to all traffic during the ongoing bridge analysis,” GDOT reported in its statement.

A detour route has been set up and marked by Public Works crews. See the map above.

According to a Sandy Springs Police spokesperson, a truck hauling a trailer with equipment on I-285 struck the bridge.

Heavy construction began in August 2023 on GDOT’s I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane Extension project. This project will add an auxiliary lane along I-285 between Roswell Road and Riverside Drive, and replace the I-285/Mount Vernon Highway bridge.

GDOT reported that a 60-day continuous single inside lane closure was implemented on Sept. 5 in both directions on I-285 so crews could begin the reconstruction of the new Mount Vernon Highway bridge.