Meredith Gurley Johnson (Horizons Atlanta)

Horizons Atlanta has named Meredith Gurley as the organization’s fourth executive director effective Oct. 1.

She will oversee the strategic vision for the regional office and its 11 program sites, community partnerships, and fund development, according to a press release from the organization.

“Meredith’s accomplishments at UGA along with her many years of being a dedicated Horizons volunteer and supporter distinguished her as the right person to guide Horizons in its next phase,” said Kevin Glass, head of school at Atlanta International School.

Horizons Atlanta is a six-week, tuition-free summer learning, and year-round program that provides academic enrichment programs to metro Atlanta and Athens, Ga., K- 12 students who attend Title 1 schools, according to the release.

Johnson joined the University of Georgia’s (UGA) Office of Alumni Relations in 2001, serving as its executive director for the past nine years, the release reported. She oversaw alumni engagement activities and services, including student programs, young alumni outreach, regional programs, special events and collaborative projects on campus. Prior to this position, she served as coordinator of annual giving and alumni relations for UGA’s Franklin College of Arts and Sciences.

Johnson is a graduate of the University of Georgia where she earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Education.

She succeeds Alex Wan who served as Horizons Atlanta’s executive director for the last five years, according to the release.

Wan recently accepted the position of vice president of Community Affairs with Emory University. During his tenure, Wan led the nonprofit through significant pandemic challenges while adding three new program sites, nearly doubling the annual number of scholars served, and increasing philanthropic support.

