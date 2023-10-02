A water main break near West Nancy Creek caused flooding on Sept. 25.

Brookhaven Public Works Director Don Sherrill said due to aging pipes, water main issues on West Nancy Creek are becoming more common.

On Sept. 25, at around 6:50 p.m., residents reported street flooding to DeKalb Watershed. At least 45 homes were impacted for less than 12 hours by a water main break between old Johnson Ferry Road and Brooklawn Road.

DeKalb Watershed said they located a six-inch water main break within an hour, and crew members started emergency repairs.

Brookhaven Public Works Director Don Sherrill said the break occurred on a brittle asbestos cement pipe. Pressure on the line started washing out the shoulder and some of the road. There was enough water pressure in the area that it lifted the street up, Sherrill said.

“Based on the age [of the water line] and based on the email that we got, it sounds like this is becoming a common occurrence on West Nancy Creek,” said Sherrill.

DeKalb Watershed said repair work to the concrete driveway, the curb, sidewalk and the sod have been assigned to a private contractor.

Street washing to remove mud resulting from the break and repair will start immediately.