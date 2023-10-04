“A Taste of Southern Food History” attendees will have the chance to hear about David Shields’s book “The Ark of Taste” and Diane Flynt’s book “Wild, Tamed, Lost, Revived”

Slow Food Atlanta is hosting an event called “A Taste of Southern Food History” to celebrate the southern food tradition.

The Atlanta chapter of Slow Food, an organization that aims to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and traditions, will host the event at Little Tart Bakeshop in Grant Park on Oct. 15 from 4-6 p.m., according to an event page. The event will feature two food historians and authors, David Shields and Diane Flynt.

Attendees will have the chance to hear about Shields’s book “The Ark of Taste” and Flynt’s book “Wild, Tamed, Lost, Revived” in a conversation moderated by Bill Nigut, host of the Politically Georgia podcast at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“The Ark of Taste” is a list of foods with the potential for extinction, said Slow Food Atlanta Member-At-Large Kameko Nichols. During the event, guests will get to try foods from “The Ark of Taste” in various items, including a sweet potato biscuit and an apple turnover from Little Tart, and cider from Shacksbury Cider and Urban Tree Cidery.

“…included in the Ark are a number of apple varieties,” said Nichols in an emailed statement. “We are thrilled to have an expert in food history and the chair of our Southeast US Ark of Taste committee with us for this event to enlighten the audience about the Ark, specifically highlighting Southern/Georgia items, along with an author and food historian who is an expert in Southern apples.”

Tickets for this event can be purchased online.