Gov. Brian Kemp, surrounded by state officials, announced that Georgia has been ranked the No. 1 state in the country in which to do business.

Credit: Sarah Kallis / GPB News

Georgia is the No.1 state for business for the 10th consecutive year, according to the trade publication Area Development.

Gov. Brian Kemp hosted a press conference to celebrate the ranking, which he said was made possible by the work of people such as former Gov. Nathan Deal, who stood with Kemp during the announcement, along with state officials.

As governor of Georgia from 2011 to 2019, Deal expanded the state’s TV and film industry from around $241 million to more than $9 billion under his tenure.

Kemp said Georgia has added over 300,000 new jobs in the last decade.

“We’re proud to have the best team in the world right here in the Peach State,” he said. “That includes people actually in the community working hard to bring opportunity to their area. A full decade of No. 1 status is a direct result of this teamwork, and it’s also responsible for record-breaking jobs and investments that we’ve seen come to Georgia.”

Most of Georgia’s new jobs are in rural areas, according to Kemp. He also noted that Georgia is ranked in in the top 10 states for every ranking category, including logistics and infrastructure, energy availability and cost, and workforce training.

This story comes to Rough Draft via a media partnership with GPB News.