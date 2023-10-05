Atlanta Police investigators are investigating two separate overnight incidents in the city – one in East Atlanta Village and another in Downtown.

At 10:48 p.m. on Wednesday night, a man was found with multiple stab wounds at 470 Flat Shoals Ave. in East Atlanta. The male was transported to Grady hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.



Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim caught someone breaking into his car and pursued them before the stabbing took place. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Just after 12:30 a.m. this morning, officers responded to the Greyhound bus station in Downtown where they foound two adult males with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victims were not the intended target of the incident. The shooting occurred during a dispute between two males who appeared to have exchanged gunfire.

One of the suspects fled the scene in a burnt orange Dodge Avenger. It appears the second suspect, along with another male also fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

These are developing stories, so please check back for updates.