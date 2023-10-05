The first phase of the “Let’s Do This” project will expand the Mount Vernon School campus by 10 acres as shown in this rendering with new athletic fields and an extended track. (Mount Vernon School)

The Mount Vernon School has announced its “Let’s Do This” project, which will expand the campus by 10 acres to accommodate new sports fields and facilities.

The school has raised more than $3.3 million of the $11 million in total projected expansion costs, according to a school spokesperson.

The school put an emphasis on total health and well-being as a key to its new strategic plan, The Impact Ready Project, said Head of School Kristy Lundstrom.

“In addition to the foundational literacies, skills, and attributes that all students should achieve mastery of the school is focused on nurturing the mental and physical well-being of students, building character, and fostering community ties,” she said.

The first phase of the project will expand the campus at 510 Mount Vernon Highway by 10 acres. It will include state-of-the-art fields with two additional practice/competition fields, an extended track, top-notch locker rooms, an amenities building and premium playing surfaces, according to a press release.

The second phase of the project will add a Sports Performance and Innovation Center. Described by the spokesperson as a cutting-edge facility, it will have advanced training resources, VR simulators, and technology-enhanced wellness facilities, “empowering Mount Vernon’s athletes to excel beyond their limits.”

Once the new center is built, the current athletic center will be transformed into the Mustang Welcome and Community Center. Along with the admissions department, the facility will open its doors for community gatherings, receptions, and arts and academic programming.

The Mount Vernon School called upon its supporters and the community to participate in the campaign and transform the school.

“‘Let’s Do This’ is more than a slogan; it’s Mount Vernon’s battle cry, pushing us towards a brighter future,” Lundstrom said.

The Mount Vernon School is an independent school with nearly 1,300 students from 900 families in Pre-K through Grade 12.

When the second phase of the expansion is completed, a Sports Performance and Innovation Center will be added, with the current athletic center transformed into the Mustang Welcome and Community Center, shown near the center bottom of this map. (Mount Vernon School)

For more information and to make a contribution, visit letsdothismv.org.