Demolition of the existing mechanical, electric and plumbing continued at the office building at 620 Morgan Falls Road which is being renovated and expanded for Sandy Springs’ Police Department headquarters and its municipal court. (Sandy Springs)

Solid rock put a temporary halt to a contractor’s work installing fiber conduit to the Sandy Springs Police Headquarters on Morgan Falls Road.

“Upon project mobilization, the contractor determined that the installation of fiber conduit could not be accomplished with directional boring due to the presence of solid rock,” Public Works Director Marty Martin told the Sandy Springs City Council at its Oct. 3 meeting.

On March 24, Reedwick LLC had been awarded a contract for $135,390 to construct the fiber project. On June 19, the city issued a notice to proceed, giving the company 240 days for construction, according to Martin’s report.

Two different boring machines were used in directional boring, but both were unsuccessful, he said. An alternative method of installing the conduit was proposed using rock drilling, jack, and bore. This method costs more and will require additional equipment. The council approved a change order that added $39,098 to the project’s cost.

The city is renovating the existing office building at 620 Morgan Falls Road for its police department and expanding it for the municipal court