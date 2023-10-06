The patio and bocce ball court at Indaco (Photos by: Heidi Harris).

A new Italian restaurant called Indaco Atlanta is opening along the Eastside BeltLine Trail on Oct. 6.

The restaurant comes from the team at The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, according to a press release. Indaco will be located in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood at 725 Ponce De Leon Avenue.

“As a team always looking to join vibrant communities, it feels natural to plant roots along the BeltLine,” says Steve Palmer, founder of The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, in the release. “We’re looking forward to serving this active, lively neighborhood, and we’re excited to offer a variety of experiences.”

According to the release, Indaco’s menu will feature a selection of antipasti, wood-fired pizzas, hand-rolled pastas and Italian entrées. Specific items include grilled octopus, agnolotti, bucatini, and brussels pizza. The full menu can be found online.