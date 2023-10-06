Don Carne is bringing these chicken and steak tacos to Sceptre in Oakhurst beginning next Tuesday.



The low-down on underground dining this week for greater Atlanta–ITP and OTP.

We are thrilled to bring you a delicious week in food by some of our favorite pop up chefs. Drop by Estrellita to get your delicious Baolicious baos, Soupbelly is celebrating football season with buffalo chicken potstickers, Qommunity in EAV has some exciting roster announcements, Humo has an exciting German-inspired Choriperro to celebrate Oktoberfest, and Don Carne’s burnt cheese skirt tacos and chicken and steak tacos are coming to Oakhurst.

To see all 100+ events for the week, check our pop-up finder web app (beta) where you can filter to see the below (and more) recommendations.

THE GUIDE

Baolicious at Estrellita on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – ITP – Grant Park

In celebration of Filipino American History Month (FAHM) @baolicious.atl will be offering a special 4 pack of baos and siopaos (pronounced “shoo-pows”) that are also available for frozen pre-order and pick up. Pork Belly Asado (the original siopao), Chicken Tinola, Ube Pork Adobo, Chicken Longganisa, and more, are all up for grabs. Place your pre-order by visiting here. And you really gotta check out Estrellita, THE Filipino restaurant in town that is the critical hub for all things Filipino cuisine and community.

Soupbelly at Proper Hop on Saturday – OTP – Roswell

To celebrate football season @soupbelly_atl is serving up special buffalo chicken potstickers along with chicken and mushroom rose potstickers, Naw Mai Fan (Cantonese sticky rice), and fan favorite cold garlic chili oil noodles. She will be there 1-5pm or until sold out–which happens regularly when she has a special drop like this so get there early.

Don Carne at Sceptre Brewing on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday – ITP – Oakhurst

Taco-obsessed @don_carne444 has some new dishes and starters to share with us at @sceptrebeer next week. Carne asada, bulgogi marinated pork, and cauliflower asada tacos will be featured along with buffalo or teriyaki wings, and fried elote street corn ribs sprinkled with cotija and hot Cheeto dust. Each order comes with 2 tacos, chips, a side of street corn ribs, and is served in Don Carne’s signature burnt cheese skirt style.

Korean Fusion x Chico Querico at Tortuga y Chango on Sunday – ITP – Decatur

On this week’s menu is @koreanfusion’s Slutty Tofu with slutty sauce and fresh vegetables, kimchi quesadilla with jjigae broth, pork belly tacos, and Not Yo Mama’s Japchae sweet potato noodles in a sweet and savory sauce. In a light-hearted and fun Shrimp Battle, each chef will be making their own cultural renditions of shrimp entrees. Come help the crowd decide who did it better. Dinner is served from 5-9pm.

So Icey at Decatur Food Hub on Every Day But Monday – ITP – Decatur

For a taste of Philly come check out @soiceyatl at the new @decaturfoodhub food hall concept that will be featuring great philly cheese steaks and philly ice water treats. Online orders only through soiceyatl.com. Open every day but Monday.

Humo Cuisine at Pontoon and Elsewhere Brewing on Saturday and Monday

@humocuisine will be celebrating Oktoberfest at @pontoonbrewing in Sandy Springs and @elsewherebrewing in Grant Park. Expect an exciting fusion dish German-inspired Choriperro served with red cabbage and mustard, Posta Negra sandwiches, maduros, fries, and yuca fries. Elsewhere Brewing customers will have a Humo Plate option of smoked pernil (shoulder), white rice, black beans, esquites, couve à mineira, topped with pickled onions and jicama, with a veggie option of smoked and sautéed mushrooms.

Updated Qommunity Roster

Qommunity is a mini food hall incubator for new pop up concepts in East Atlanta Village (EAV) and has some exciting roster and schedule announcements. After two vendors recently moved on to other projects, @Taquerialas3salsas will be opening in Mik Chan’s space. This family-owned and operated taqueria will serve up authentic Mexican cuisine Monday-Friday from 10:00am-9:00pm.

@wesukisukieav, a popular Vietnamese banh mi and pho spot run by Qommunity founder Q, will also be open for lunch service from 11:30am-2:30pm, Tuesday-Friday. And finally, @rukiskitchenatl, an East African restaurant, will be opening its doors Wednesday-Saturday from 5:00pm-9:30pm. With these new additions Qommunity is home to a diverse range of pop up chefs offering something for everyone. Stop in and try some of the updated and very special dishes from all around the world.

A Couple of More

Our friends at Big Green Egg are hosting their annual EGGtoberfest on Saturday at Cool Ray Field. The event features a baseball stadium filled with 450 cooks and over 250 EGGs cranking out live fired bites. Get your tickets here.

And our friends at Rebel Teahouse, who are great supporters of the pop-up scene, are having their 1 year anniversary with Crinkles by Nina and lots, lots more.

UPDATES ON PUNK FOODIE @ PONCE

The sign is up….we’re getting close! Expect an announcement soon.

ABOUT PUNK FOODIE

Punk Foodie is an Atlanta pop-up restaurant curator and storytelling platform that amplifies and cultivates the city’s thriving underground and independent food scene. Follow us on @punkfoodie.atl, subscribe to our newsletter, check out our pop-up finder web app (beta) or visit Punk Foodie @ Ponce, a restaurant and chef accelerator with a rotating, curated roster of pop-up chefs (coming soon).