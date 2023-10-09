Credit: Photo courtesy of the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association, a nonprofit that specializes in brain and heart health, announced that it was able to raise over $2.5 million during this year’s Greater Atlanta Heart Walk at Atlantic Station.

The money raised from the event will go towards funding cardiovascular research, which will ensure that more lives are saved, the American Heart Association says.

This year’s Greater Atlanta Heart Walk saw a total of almost 7,000 participants walking in support of the fight against heart disease.

As well, over 70 companies provided support and sponsorship for the fundraising event, including Georgia Power, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia Northside Hospital, Emory Healthcare, Hello Heart, Fox 5 Atlanta and more.

“The Heart Walk is about getting people moving, celebrating life and caring for all of the hearts we love,” said Scott Webb, board chairman of the American Heart Association in metro Atlanta and vice president, account services, Pointnext Technology Services at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

“Thank you to our walkers, sponsors, and incredible volunteers who took a step towards better health and made this year’s Walk a great success.”

In addition to the walk itself, the event also featured a live fitness warmup by Alvin Bailey of Hills4ATL and a rousing National Anthem by violinist Michelle Winters.

Participants also got to hear the inspirational story of Axel Crate, a six-year-old heart survivor who was born with several congenital heart defects.

“This year’s Greater Atlanta Heart Walk symbolized the strides we have made in the fight against heart disease and stroke,” said Robert Bunch, president of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia.

“The survivors honored at the event reminded us how far we have come in research and advancements, but also how much work is still left to be done within our community.”

The American Heart Association says that donations in support of the Greater Atlanta Heart Walk can be made through the end 2023. To donate, visit greateratlantaheartwalk.org.