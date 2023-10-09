Courtesy Upper Westside Community Improvement District

A portion of Howell Mill Road will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday, Oct. 29, from noon to 6 p.m. for the Westside Stride.

This family-friendly street festival will offer activities, entertainment, and food & drink similar to the recently revived Atlanta Streets Alive events on Peachtree Street.

Howell Mill Road and Marietta Street will be closed to cars between Trabert Avenue and Northside Drive during the event, including a stretch of 17th Street. Cross-streets like 14th St, 10th St, 8th St, Brady Ave, and West Marietta St will remain open to vehicular traffic.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Westside Stride as the Upper Westside’s signature event,” said Elizabeth Hollister, Executive Director of the Upper Westside Community Improvement District, the organization responsible for putting on the event. “This is a new opportunity for Atlantans to explore Howell Mill Road and find their stride during a day of community celebration and collaboration.”

Highlights will include:

Local Beer Garden : The Upper Westside’s breweries and cidery will have a curated selection of their best locally crafted beverages at The Hill at Waterworks.

: The Upper Westside’s breweries and cidery will have a curated selection of their best locally crafted beverages at The Hill at Waterworks. Cornhole Tournament: Engage in friendly competition with the cornhole tournament, offering both amateurs and enthusiasts the chance to showcase their skills.

Engage in friendly competition with the cornhole tournament, offering both amateurs and enthusiasts the chance to showcase their skills. Vintage and Handmade Goods Market : Find one-of-a-kind creations from local artisans and vendors.

: Find one-of-a-kind creations from local artisans and vendors. Local Shops : Find everything from treats and spa experiences to unique products.

: Find everything from treats and spa experiences to unique products. Live Music and Activities : Bring a chair to enjoy live music performances or take part in activities designed to keep attendees entertained.

: Bring a chair to enjoy live music performances or take part in activities designed to keep attendees entertained.

Sponsors of the event include District 9 Councilmember Dustin Hillis, Braden Fellman, 1050 Brickworks, the Marietta Street Artery Neighborhood Association, Star Metals District, The Interlock, The Works, and the Westside Provisions District.