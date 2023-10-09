Photo by cottonbro studio?Pexels

Vigils, information sessions, and where to donate to help those in crisis are part of metro Atlanta’s response to the ongoing attack on Israel by Hamas militants that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands. Georgia leaders have condemned the attack in statements and across social media.

The Atlanta Jewish community will gather on Tuesday night at 7:15 p.m. at City Springs in Sandy Springs for a rally in solidarity with Israel. The event is being coordinated by most of the city’s major Jewish organizations, including the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, Atlanta Jewish Committee, Anti-Defamation League, Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta and more.

Temple Emanu-El in Sandy Springs announced it will host a community vigil and shiva on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, at noon a webinar from the Center for Israel Education will offer context and information about the war with panelists Professor Yaron Ayalon, head of the Jewish studies program at the College of Charleston; Professor Jonathan Rynhold, head of the political studies department at Bar-Ilan University; and Ken Stein, Emory Professor Emeritus of Middle Eastern History and Political Science and President of the Center for Israel Education.

We will add additional events as we are made aware of them.

Organizations are also raising funds to help those in Israel. The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta is immediately responding, working with partners on the ground in Israel to support victims, help rebuild damaged infrastructure and address the trauma caused by attack.

Other organizations accepting dontions include FIDF (Friends of Israel Defense Forces) and Yad Ezra V’Shulamit.

The attack brought bipartisan condemnation from Georgia leaders over the weekend.

“I condemn in the strongest terms Hamas’ indiscriminate and murderous assault on our Israeli allies. This evening I spoke with Israeli Consul General Anat Sultan-Dadon to convey Georgians’ support for Israel and the Israeli people, and our outrage and grief at the murder of Israeli civilian,” Sen. Jon Ossoff said in a statement.

Gov. Brian Kemp posted a video of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s declaration of war on Hamas on social media with this message: “This is an egregious act of war upon one of our nation’s greatest allies. The federal government must be swift and unequivocal: America stands with Israel and her people!”

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath said in statement that the condemned the “unprovoked terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel, who has every right to defend herself from the violence being perpetrated against her.”

Democratic state Rep. Esther Panitch, the only Jewish member of the Georgia Legislature, said Israel must “take any action necessary in the face of this heinous terror” in a statement on social media.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams said via social media that she is “committed to Israel’s fundamental right to defend itself.”

“Hamas and all terrorist organizations will pay heavily for their actions,” the Atlanta-based Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States said in a newsletter released on Saturday.

Local government officials added to the messages of unity. Brookhaven City Council member John Funny said, “The violence and destruction that unfolded are deeply distressing, and we stand firmly in solidarity with you during these difficult times.”

The consulate urged people to share the message “I Stand With Israel” on social media and encouraged “public demonstrations” of support on behalf of the country.

The is a developing story. Check back for more updates.