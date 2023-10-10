Raj Srinath served as MARTA CFO for nearly three years.

Just shy of three years on the job, MARTA Chief Financial Officer Raj Srinath has departed from the Atlanta transit agency to take a new role with the Jacksonville Transportation Authority. His last day was Oct. 6.

Srinath was hired to serve as MARTA CFO in January 2021. Prior to MARTA, Srinath served as deputy general manager and CFO for the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in California and treasurer of Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

The announcement of Srinath’s leaving was made at the Sept. 14 transit authority board meeting. There, MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood spoke highly of Srinath’s service to MARTA, according to Saporta Report.

“It’s bittersweet as we say goodbye to our CFO Raj Srinath,” Greenwood said. “Raj was instrumental in securing the AAA bond ratings we’ve been talking about over the past year. It’s a highly unusual status in transit. Less than six transit agencies in the country have joined that status. And it is largely due to the hard work of Raj and his team.”

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman told Saporta Report that he hoped Srinath’s departure would not impact an audit of how MARTA is spending local option sales tax funds approved by voters.

