The cast of “American Pickers” on the History Channel.

The docuseries “American Pickers” is coming to Georgia to film next year.

The television series, which airs on the History Channel, follows “pickers” as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. According to a press release, the show will be filming in the state in January 2024.

“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics,” reads the release. “Along the way, they want to meet characters with amazing stories and fun items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.”

The show is looking for leads on where to find hidden treasures. Anyone who has a unique item or story to tell can send their name, phone number location, and description with photos to “American Pickers” by emailing americanpickers@cineflix.com or calling 646-493-2184.