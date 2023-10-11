Brookhaven’s Touch a Truck event. (File)

From an art festival to a civic engagement, Brookhaven has something for everyone in October.

Comprehensive Plan workshops, Oct. 12 and 17

Brookhaven is inviting residents to give feedback on the city’s 10-year update of the Comprehensive Plan. The document, reviewed every 10 years, describes future land use including housing options, economic development, sustainability initiatives, transportation and infrastructure needs. Community engagement is fundamental to developing and implementing the comprehensive plan.

Oct. 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Brookhaven City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road

Oct. 17 from 6-8 p.m. Brookhaven City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road



District 4 Town Hall, Oct. 17

City Councilman John Funny is inviting District 4 constituents to discuss the design for the new City Centre, the North Druid Hills bridge project and more from 6 -7:30 p.m. at Brookhaven’s Public Safety Building, 1793 Briarwood Road, in the first-floor courtroom. “Your participation in this town hall meeting is vital as it helps us make informed decisions that reflect the needs and wishes of District 4,” said Funny.

Equitable Dinners, Oct. 19

Brookhaven’s Social Justice, Race and Equity Commission is hosting dinner with Out of Hand Theater on Oct. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Atlanta Perimeter Dunwoody, 4386 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Registration is required. Free.

Brookhaven International Festival and 5K, Oct. 21-22

The Brookhaven International Festival is taking place on Oct. 21-22, Brookhaven’s first major event along the Buford Highway Cultural Corridor. Events along the Peachtree Creek Greenway will feature live cultural performances, music, international cuisine, an art walk and more. The 5K road race is a qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race. To register, visit www.BrookhavenGA.gov/intl-fest and click 5K.

Touch A Truck, Oct. 28

Touch-A-Truck is a hands-on, educational event that allows kids to explore all types of trucks, emergency response vehicles, heavy machinery and other equipment. Meet emergency responders who serve the Brookhaven community from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Mondays with Madeleine, Oct. 3

City Councilmember Madeleine Simmons will hold a virtual meeting with guest Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 30 on www.Facebook.com/BrookhavenGAgov.