With LGBTQ+ rights under threat during another fraught political season, this year’s Atlanta Pride Festival theme, “Show Up & Show Out,” is encouraging visibility in the face of adversity.

But like any Pride festival – the first iteration happening 52 years ago – there will also be a chance to mix, mingle, dance and have fun.

The Pride celebration begins on Oct. 13 with the Official Kickoff at the Georgia Aquarium. Hollywood superstar DJ Dawna Montell will headline the event with support from circuit icon DJ David Knapp and DJ Brian Rojas. Tickets and more details area available at georgiaaquarium.org/pridekickoff.

Icona Pop will play this year’s Atlanta Pride Festival.

Piedmont Park will be the epicenter of festival weekend with music, arts, food, information and more.

Swedish pop duo Icona Pop, rapper Saucy Santana, and Australian singer-songwriter G Flip will headline the music stages on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14-15. Two stages will feature entertainment in the park during the weekend – the Coca-Cola Main Stage and the Mercedes-Benz USA Stage.

Also on the lineup are Ashlee Keating, Outfront Theatre Company, Voices of Note Chorus, Shooting Start Carbaret, DJ Mike Q, Michel Jons Band, and the Starlight Cabaret will close out the weekend with the largest outdoor drag show in the country.

“The entertainment portion of the festival is always a huge draw,” said Chris McCain, executive director of the Atlanta Pride Committee. “We’re excited to welcome the community for what is sure to be a high-energy experience. This year, we have something for every fan.”

The entertainment kicks off on the Mercedes-Benz USA Stage on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. with an eclectic mix of local artists and performers; entertainment on the Coca-Cola Main Stage starts at 2 p.m.

Courtesy Atlanta Pride

The annual Pride Parade will take place on Sunday at noon, making its way along Peachtree Street from Downtown to Piedmont Park. The parade usually attracts 100,000 to participate and watch, so be sure to find a viewing spot early along the route.

This year’s parade grand marshals are a mix of local organizations and individuals who have contributed to the LGBTQ+ community in significant ways. The marshals include All-1-Family, Danielle Bonanno, Aubri Escalera, Jim Farmer, Georgia Voice, Sergio Mendez, Jon Santos, Jennifer Slipakoff, Voices of Note and Toni-Michelle Williams.

“This year’s Grand Marshals are a diverse and powerful representation of metro Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community,” McCain said. “From politics to media, community services and entertainment, our Grand Marshals are well-deserving, and we can’t wait to watch them Show Out in this year’s parade.”

In addition to the main parade, three annual marches will also be held on Saturday. The Trans March is at 1:45 p.m., the Bi & Pan March is at 3:30 p.m., and the Dyke March at 5 p.m. All three marches will be held along 10th Street.

For more details about all of the events, visit www.atlantapride.org.