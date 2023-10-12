Courtesy WSB-TV

Fulton County Schools plans to ask the Georgia Department of Transportation for a permit to allow the installation of speed detection cameras in school zones.

FCS Chief Operations Officer Noel Maloof said the request is being made because cities within the school district have asked for the cameras. The Speed Zone Safety Program is designed to reduce speeding in school zones.

Authorization for the cameras is on the FCS Board of Education’s Oct. 19 consent agenda.

“Prior to the placement of a speed zone camera device within a school zone the local Board of Education must apply for and secure a permit from the Department of Transportation for the use of such automated traffic enforcement safety device at each of the schools where the device will be used,” Maloof said.

FCS Board Vice President Katha Stuart asked what requirements will be placed on the cities if the school district is granted a permit by the Georgia DOT.

Maloof said a primary requirement is the proper placement of signage. The cameras also must be operated only during the hours allowed under the legislation that set up the program.

Board member Kristin McCabe said she thought it was critically important to have the speed zone cameras in front of FCS schools. She said cities must provide the school district with data from the use of speed zone cameras.

Maloof said he didn’t know if the number of tickets issued was part of the data that was required, but he knew it included camera calibration information and the hours when they are on and ticketing cars.

“They’re required to give us regular reports and we will provide that information to the board,” he said.