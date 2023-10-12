Grand Tasting Midtown takes place Oct. 19.

Taste of Atlanta has tickets on sale for its Grand Tasting Midtown event, which takes place on Oct. 19.

According to a press release, the event will feature food and drink from some of Midtown’s best restaurants and chefs. The event takes place at the Epicurean Hotel Atlanta from 7-10 p.m.

General admission tickets include unlimited tastings, unlimited beer, wine and cocktails, and live music and special entertainment. VIP tickets get you into the event an hour early at 6 p.m., as well as a goodie bag and special cooking demonstrations and cocktail tastings.

Participating restaurants include Aveline, Ponko Chicken, Tiny Lou’s, Nine Mile Station, and more. The full list of restaurants can be found online. The Atlanta band The Geek Squad will be providing musical entertainment.

Tickets can be purchased online.