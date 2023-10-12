Smoke from a fire outside of the Fulton County Government Center forced the county to close the building at 141 Pryor St. for the rest of Thursday.

The Atlanta Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10 a.m. and found the fire on the Martin Luther King Jr. side of the facility, near the air intake units, according to a press release. A large quantity of smoke was drawn into the air intake system and distributed throughout the facility.

The fire was extinguished but a large amount of smoke remained inside the building, according to the release.

Employees were dismissed for the day, assigned to telework, or sent to other locations.

Crews were working on the smoke problem for the rest of the day. Early in the morning, they will determine whether the facility may open on Friday. The Public Safety Building at 130 Peachtree St., SW, and the Fulton County Justice Center Complex were unaffected and remained open, along with other Fulton County service locations.