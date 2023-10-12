The Jewish LGBTQ+ community will hold a Pride Shabbat on Friday, Oct. 13, as part of this weekend’s Atlanta Pride celebration.

Rebecca Stapel-Wax, founding executive director of SOJOURN: Southern Jewish Resource Network for Gender and Sexual Diversity, said 100 people attended the first Pride Shabbat last year in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Georgia.



This year’s event will feature an oneg by One Table and special guest Yuval David, an Emmy Award-winning actor, director and filmmaker with over 100 international film festival awards. Registration is required.

“We can come together in service of Shabbat and in comfort,” said Stapel-Wax. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to gather for an intimate Shabbat where we can acknowledge and grieve, and also enter the Pride weekend as one.”

SOJOURN can also be found at the Pride festival on Saturday in Piedmont Park.

“At SOJOURN, we hold firm to the knowledge that it’s possible to experience outrage, sadness and joy at the same time. This Shabbat service will be a much-needed comfort and bright spot to launch Atlanta Pride, a celebration of our LGBTQ+ community,” Stapel-Wax said.