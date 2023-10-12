Mayor Andre Dickens walks in last year’s Atlanta Pride parade. (Courtesy City of Atlanta)

The Youth Pride Summit + Festival is set to take place on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlantic Station.

Hosted by the City of Atlanta, the Youth Pride Festival + Summit will create a safe space for LGBTQ youth up to the age of 25 to enjoy family-friendly resources, programming and activities. Attendees can look forward to:

Engaging Workshops: Covering topics such as financial literacy, stress reduction, and self-care tools, LinkedIn skills and more, this event aims to equip young participants with valuable life skills.

Covering topics such as financial literacy, stress reduction, and self-care tools, LinkedIn skills and more, this event aims to equip young participants with valuable life skills. Interactive Activities: From yoga sessions to art therapy, there will be plenty of opportunities for attendees to express themselves and connect with peers.

From yoga sessions to art therapy, there will be plenty of opportunities for attendees to express themselves and connect with peers. Peer Support Groups: These groups will offer a safe and affirming space for LGBTQ+ youth to share their experiences, build connections and find support.

These groups will offer a safe and affirming space for LGBTQ+ youth to share their experiences, build connections and find support. Community Building: Attendees can meet with public safety officials and engage in intergenerational dialogue, fostering mutual understanding and community connections.

Attendees can meet with public safety officials and engage in intergenerational dialogue, fostering mutual understanding and community connections. Free Essentials: Complimentary services include haircuts, professional headshots, professional clothing and access to hygiene essentials, all of which are geared towards supporting those who need it most.

Complimentary services include haircuts, professional headshots, professional clothing and access to hygiene essentials, all of which are geared towards supporting those who need it most. Health and Wellness: The Health Clinic, hosted by the Fulton County Board of Health and the Emory Rollins School of Public Health, will provide attendees with education, testing, vaccines and comprehensive wellness services.

“Atlanta stands as a city proud of its diversity and inclusivity. The Youth Pride Festival + Summit is a celebration of our commitment to creating safe, empowering spaces for LGBTQ youth” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a press release. “In the Year of the Youth, we invite all young people, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation, to come together and embrace their true selves. It is a day of connection, learning and unity, where our LGBTQ youth can thrive and find the support they deserve.”

To preserve the intended experience, no adults over the age of 25 will be admitted, except for staff, volunteers, media, or vendors, unless they are parents, guardians, or chaperones for attendees. Registration is required at: ATLGBTQ.atlantaga.gov/youthpride.