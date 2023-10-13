A model of the new Brookhaven City Hall. (Courtesy Explore Brookhaven)

Chamblee recently unveiled its new, impressive city hall. Since then, people have been drawing comparisons to Brookhaven’s City Centre plans, with the primary concern being the cost differential. To be honest, I had the same question, so I started seeking the opinions of trusted individuals in construction and development.

My conclusion was that Chamblee was fortunate to benefit from favorable market conditions during its project’s inception. However, it’s worth noting that construction material and labor costs have significantly increased since then. In a recent interview in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Chamblee’s Mayor Brian Mock stated “Contractors have told him the project would cost double now. Chamblee’s City Hall is also smaller, at 27,000 square feet compared to Brookhaven’s 60,000.”

Several independent sources have reported that Brookhaven’s project, costing $78 million, encompasses both construction and “soft costs,” with contingency plans in place to address potential cost inflation. They’ve also enlisted a “Construction Manager At Risk” to mitigate cost overruns. Brookhaven’s City Hall will notably exceed Chamblee’s in size, adding an extra 58,000 square feet, underground parking, and a substantial public space. Public input has played a pivotal role in shaping the plans of both cities, reflecting the desires of their residents.

In most cities, the City Hall Building is centrally situated, making Brookhaven’s choice to locate it along Peachtree Road a sensible move from an urban planning perspective. Their lease agreement with MARTA for the site appears to be a strategic choice. I’ve also come across information suggesting that they won’t rely on residential property taxes to fund their new city hall. Instead, they’re using Urban Redevelopment bonds financed through a Special Service District tax overlay on commercial properties. This approach aims to keep property taxes low for Brookhaven homeowners.

Chamblee’s residents initially expressed concerns about the cost of their new city hall, but now, they seem satisfied with the result. It’s important to appreciate the efforts put into Brookhaven’s City Centre project when it’s completed.