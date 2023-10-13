Advanced voting for the Nov. 7 municipal elections will be held from Monday, Oct. 16 until Friday, Nov. 3. Fulton County has 14 locations and DeKalb County has 13 locations to cast early ballots.
During early voting, registered voters can vote at any advanced voting site within their own county.
Fulton cities head to the polls
The Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections will conduct elections for 11 of the 15 cities in the county. Residents will head to the polls to vote for candidates vying for mayor, city council and school board seats. Some voters will also consider referendums placed on the ballot.
Advanced voting hours include:
Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 21 and 28, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 22 and 29, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m
Voters in the cities of Atlanta, Chattahoochee Hills, College Park, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, Johns Creek, Mountain Park, Roswell, South Fulton, and Union City will be able to cast their ballots at any of the following locations:
- Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta (absentee ballot dropbox location)
- C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW Atlanta (absentee ballot dropbox location)
- Fulton County Government Center (Office), 141 Pryor Street SW, Atlanta
- College Park Library, 3647 Main St. College Park
- Chattahoochee Hills City Hall, 6505 Rico Road, Chattahoochee Hills
- East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church, 2651 N Church St., East Point (absentee ballot dropbox location)
- East Roswell Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell (absentee ballot dropbox location)
- Fairburn Annex, 40 Washington St., Fairburn
- Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, South Fulton (absentee ballot dropbox location)
- Joan P. Garner at Ponce De Leon Library, 980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta
- Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library, 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek
- Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell
- South Fulton Service Center (Office), 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton
- Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW, South Fulton
DeKalb offers six dropbox locations
DeKalb County will offer 13 advance voting sites for registered voters starting on Oct. 16, with six of them also offering ballot drop boxes.
The polls will be open Monday–Friday (Oct. 16–Nov. 3) from 7 a.m.–7 p.m.; Saturday (Oct. 21 & 28) from 9 a.m.–6 p.m., and; Sunday (Oct. 22 & 29) from noon–5 p.m.
Those locations include:
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain
- Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Dr. NE, Atlanta
- Clarkston Library, 951 N. Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston
- County Line–Ellenwood Library, 4331 River Road, Ellenwood
- DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur (dropbox location)
- Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody (dropbox location)
- Emory University, 1599 Clifton Road, Atlanta
- Lynwood Recreation Center, 3360 Osborne Rd. NE, Atlanta (dropbox location)
- North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee
- The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur (dropbox location)
- Stonecrest (former Sam’s Club), 2994 Turner Hill Road, Lithonia (dropbox location)
- Tucker–Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 Lavista Road, Tucker (dropbox location)
- Wesley Chapel–William C. Brown Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur