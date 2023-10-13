Advanced voting for the Nov. 7 municipal elections will be held from Monday, Oct. 16 until Friday, Nov. 3. Fulton County has 14 locations and DeKalb County has 13 locations to cast early ballots.

During early voting, registered voters can vote at any advanced voting site within their own county.

Fulton cities head to the polls

The Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections will conduct elections for 11 of the 15 cities in the county. Residents will head to the polls to vote for candidates vying for mayor, city council and school board seats. Some voters will also consider referendums placed on the ballot.

Advanced voting hours include:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 21 and 28, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 22 and 29, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m

Voters in the cities of Atlanta, Chattahoochee Hills, College Park, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, Johns Creek, Mountain Park, Roswell, South Fulton, and Union City will be able to cast their ballots at any of the following locations:

Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta (absentee ballot dropbox location)

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW Atlanta (absentee ballot dropbox location)

Fulton County Government Center (Office), 141 Pryor Street SW, Atlanta

College Park Library, 3647 Main St. College Park

Chattahoochee Hills City Hall, 6505 Rico Road, Chattahoochee Hills

East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church, 2651 N Church St., East Point (absentee ballot dropbox location)

East Roswell Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell (absentee ballot dropbox location)

Fairburn Annex, 40 Washington St., Fairburn

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, South Fulton (absentee ballot dropbox location)

Joan P. Garner at Ponce De Leon Library, 980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta

Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library, 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek

Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell

South Fulton Service Center (Office), 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton

Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW, South Fulton

DeKalb offers six dropbox locations

DeKalb County will offer 13 advance voting sites for registered voters starting on Oct. 16, with six of them also offering ballot drop boxes.

The polls will be open Monday–Friday (Oct. 16–Nov. 3) from 7 a.m.–7 p.m.; Saturday (Oct. 21 & 28) from 9 a.m.–6 p.m., and; Sunday (Oct. 22 & 29) from noon–5 p.m.

Those locations include: