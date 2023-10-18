Welcome to this stunning house located in the desirable Brookhaven neighborhood of Sandy Springs, Georgia. This spacious and beautifully designed home offers a perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and functionality.

Property Details

Address: 6223 Mount Vernon Oaks Drive, Sandy Springs

6223 Mount Vernon Oaks Drive, Sandy Springs Listing Price: $1,075,000

$1,075,000 Bedrooms: 6

6 Bathrooms: 6

6 Square Footage: Approximately 5,687 sq. ft.

Interior Features

Upon entering the house, you will be greeted by a grand foyer that leads to the open-concept living area, featuring high ceilings and abundant natural light. The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, a spacious island, and ample storage space. The adjacent dining area is perfect for hosting family gatherings and dinner parties.

The house boasts six generously sized bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite complete with a spa-like ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Each bedroom offers comfort and privacy, making it an ideal space for relaxation.

Entrance/Dining/Kitchen

Living Room/Bedrooms

Outdoor Oasis

Step outside and discover your own private oasis. The backyard features a meticulously landscaped garden, creating a serene and peaceful atmosphere. Whether you want to unwind on the patio, host barbecues with friends, or simply enjoy the beautiful Georgia weather, this outdoor space is perfect for all your needs.

Extra Amenities

It even includes its own movie theater and sports room, perfect for entertaining guests and enjoying your favorite films and sporting events.

Location

Situated in the sought-after Brookhaven neighborhood, this house offers convenient access to a plethora of amenities. Enjoy the nearby parks, shopping centers, and restaurants, or take a short drive to downtown Atlanta for a night out in the city.

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a magnificent home in the prestigious Brookhaven neighborhood of Sandy Springs. With its exceptional design, luxurious features, and prime location, this home is truly a dream home.

LISTED BY

Kcr Team

KAREN CANNON REALTORS

770-352-9658