Vando Davis and Ethos Classical students celebrate the almost completion of their painting, “Learn Like a Scholar, Paint Like a Child.” Provided.



Ethos Classical Charter School, a tuition-free public elementary school in South Atlanta, is days away from their second annual heART Auction hosted by ZuCot Gallery.

This fundraiser has been conceived as a means to not only raise funds for the school but also to engage with the art community in a way that will have a meaningful impact on the children who participate.

Art can transform lives. When children are exposed to art at an early age they can learn not only technical skills and develop their natural talents, but also develop connections with others, find a voice through their art practice, and build self-confidence.

Atlanta Artist Vando Davis and Ethos Classical scholars get creative and messy on the first day of their painting collaboration. Provided.

In preparation for the auction, four rising and established Atlanta-area artists have spent six weeks working alongside fourth graders to create collaborative artworks which will now be put up for auction. Artists Vando Davis, Kelly Johnson, Antonio Mcilwaine, and Nic Smith have been working hands on with children to create unique works that will be auctioned off this weekend.

For these children, they are not only seeing their work showcased in one of Atlanta’s finest art galleries, but they are also connecting with contemporary local working artists. The school has a motto, “If you can see it, you can be it.” For the staff and teachers at Ethos, they saw that now, after living through the pandemic, children benefited from creative expression through art in many areas of their lives. They found that when kids have a safe and positive creative outlet, they also succeed in other areas like literacy and math.

Ethos Classical Charter School opened only a few years ago in 2019, and they are quickly running out of room in their 10,000-square-foot space. That’s why this year’s heART Auction will benefit a capital improvement project that will essentially triple the facility’s current footprint.

“Ethos Classical provides a rich and rigorous curriculum that is grounded in the humanities and ensures our scholars have a foundation that leads to a lifetime of opportunity,” said Emily Castillo Leon, Founder and Executive Director of Ethos Classical.

“We believe in the power of representation and often say ‘If you can see it, you can be it,’ which is amplified with the heART Auction artist collaboration. For six weeks this year, our scholars were able to learn and create alongside four incredible local artists to produce amazing artwork that utilizes their talents and supports their school,” Leon continued.

(L-R) Ethos Classical Shamar Knight Justice, artist Vando Davis, Vanessa Adeyinka, and artist Nicola Smith are shown with artwork created by Davis and Smith during the scholar collaboration. Both pieces will be featured in Thursday’s heART Auction. Provided.

On Saturday, Oct. 19 the ZuCot Gallery will be filled with truly one-of-a-kind artworks blending the wisdom, technical know-how, and perspective of adult professional artists with the creativity of children. Proceeds from the online auction will go towards a massive renovation of their current building.

Self-taught artist, Vando Davis, who lives in Atlanta’s Grant Park, is not only a contributing artist but also a parent whose children are enrolled at Ethos Classical. He credits the school for its positive impact on his own family and felt compelled to contribute to this capital project.

“Working alongside the young students from Ethos Classical Charter School was a delightful and rewarding experience. Personally, spending time with these children not only brings joy to my artistic pursuits but also allows me to share the excitement of creativity with them,” said Davis. “I firmly believe that as artists, it’s essential to actively connect with the younger generation whenever we can.”

The creative team behind the heART Auction has successfully blended art and community building in a way that has multi-faceted benefits to the students at Ethos Classical. Seeing working artists making a living today who look like them is essential to break down preconceived notions about race, privilege, and the viability of artistic careers.

You never know which of these children – or the other students and siblings who are watching this project and exhibition come together – will go on to pursue an artistic career and credit this experience as the reason they pursued art. Seeing your work on the wall of a major gallery is a true game-changer for artists of any age. It’s not difficult to imagine how life-changing this would be for a fourth grader.

“Engaging with the students at Ethos Classical through this initiative has proven immensely fulfilling,” said artist Antonio Mcilwaine, an Atlanta-based abstract pop artist who also goes by Arm of Casso.

“My choice to volunteer was driven by a profound belief in fostering creativity and education among young minds. Throughout this journey, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the powerful impact of art, igniting joy and inspiration within these budding creatives. Observing their enthusiasm and witnessing their growth in the creative process has been profoundly rewarding and in a positive way, presented its own set of challenges.”

“I firmly believe it’s crucial for children to collaborate with local artists, providing them with essential real-world experiences and opening a window to the boundless potential of the arts,” said Mcilwaine.

The second annual heART Auction kicks off tomorrow, Thurs., Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at ZuCot Gallery, 100 Centennial Olympic Park Drive.