Best-selling author Chris Tuff will participate in a Q&A after he speaks during the Live Learn Lead series on Nov. 2 (Courtesy of Leadership Perimeter)

Best-selling author Chris Tuff will be Leadership Perimeter’s keynote speaker for its upcoming Live Learn Lead community speaker series on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The leadership organization’s event is open to the public, includes dinner, and will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Sandy Springs City Hall, 3rd Floor Terrace Room, 1 Galambos Way.

“We are truly excited for Chris Tuff to inspire our community during our signature Live Learn Lead event,” Leadership Perimeter Executive Director Rosalyn Putnam said.

She said the community-leadership organization strives to deliver practical takeaways and deepen connections with other community members who are focused on creating a positive impact.

Tuff, a Vanderbilt graduate, began his career as a pioneer in the social media marketing space, becoming one of the first marketers to work directly on Facebook advertising. He is an in-demand speaker to many Fortune 100 companies including Meta, Nike, Home Depot, and Verizon. He is also the author of USA bestseller, “The Millennial Whisperer”, which equips leaders with tools to attract and retain young talent through genuine connection, and most recently, “Save Your Asks”, which shares interviews and stories from some of the world’s greatest leaders and entrepreneurs about the successes that come from the art of authenticity and connection.

Tuff also has the distinction of being named the second Jan Paul Distinguished Speaker, named in honor of the Leadership organization’s former executive director, Jan Paul, who retired in 2021 and co-founded Live Learn Lead.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Individual tickets are $75 through Oct. 22, $95 after Oct. 22 and close on Oct. 25. The evening will conclude with a Q&A with Tuff and is open to anyone – business, civic and nonprofit leaders, Leadership Perimeter class members, alumni, community members, residents, and guests.

More information about Leadership Perimeter is available at www.leadershipperimeter.org.