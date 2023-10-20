Sugar Loaf drops the Kukulu Ethiopian Fried Chicken Sando this Monday night at Punk Foodie @ Ponce.

The low-down on underground dining this week for greater Atlanta–ITP and OTP.

Punk Foodie @ Ponce is churning out top tier pop ups on the daily, Soupbelly and Bien Vegano help say goodbye to Pontoon Brewing, Barangay brings Filipino fire to Grant Park, and Longsnake infuses house music vibes to Edgewood Avenue.

To see all 100+ events for the week, check our pop-up finder web app (beta) where you can filter to see the below (and more) recommendations.

THE GUIDE

Lots of Chefs at Chow A La Carte on Thursday-Sunday – ITP – Buckhead

A huge line up of chefs including some regulars @jw3kitchen, @rootsandculturechef, @rapidgourmet, and @cheffrey.kitchen are back at @chow_a_la_cart all weekend long including Sunday brunch. On top of regular programming, come celebrate Halloween with a movie night on the lawn with 7 different chefs and 7 different menus.

Longsnake at Georgia Beer Garden on Saturday – ITP – Edgewood

@Longsnakeatl’s upscale modern dinner will be accompanied by house music vibes at @gabeergarden this Saturday when @delanosmithofficial takes over the garden. Dinner is served from 6pm-12a. Long Snake is at Georgia Beer Garden Every Thur-Sat, 6p-12a.

Barangay at Eventide Brewing on Saturday – ITP – Grant Park

Expect that typical Filipino fire when @barangayatl cooks up his smoked and marinated inihaw na baboy, aromatic ginataang manok fully loaded with sitaw and chayote, and triple-garlic flash fried adobo wings. Food starts at 1:30pm.

Gourmet Street Foods at The Bookhouse Pub on Sunday – ITP – O4W

It’s Hibachi night at @the_bookhousepub when Chef @CarlaFears brings her delicious Korean BBQ beef, Ginger Teriyaki Chicken Platter, Sweet Heat Miso Veggies, and glazed edamame and pork belly to one of our favorite pop up friendly venues. Follow all of Chef Carla’s pop ups here.

Soupbelly at Pontoon Brewing on Sunday – OTP – Sandy Springs

It is with heavy heart @soupbelly_atl brings her amazing dumplings, noodles, and rice dishes to one of @pontoonbrewing’s last days of business in conjunction with @sudnatstudios art festival. Come celebrate the many years of good brews and bites 12pm-4pm or sell out.

Bien Vegano at Pontoon Brewing on Sunday – OTP – Tucker

A spooky themed @bienveganoatl vegan market will be at @pontoonbrewing_thelodge to celebrate (and also lament) on the final days of the brewery being open for business. Pet and family friendly event. Local vendors. 1pm-5pm.

Tony’s Chicago Beef, Sugarloaf, Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken, and Flaky Not Flaky at Pawty in the Park on Sunday – ITP – Midtown

An absolutely stacked food line up graces this weekend’s PAWty that runs in conjunction with @atlantastreetsalive. @Tonys_atl’s Chicago beef sandwiches, @sugarloafatl’s amazing biscuits and smashburgers, @atljerkking’s Caribbean BBQ, and @flakynotflaky’s desserts will be complemented by @djskooter music and adoptable dogs by @lifelineanimal. 1005 Peachtree Street NE 1pm-5pm.

Ganji, Krupana, Mighty Hans, Sugar Loaf & Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken at Punk Foodie @ Ponce all Week- ITP – O4W

The coming week at the Punk Foodie at Ponce stall is lit.@ganji.atl, the resident pop-up, has their Korean fusion including their best selling Shrimp Katsu Sando. @Mighty Hans is hosting Saturday brunch from 10AM-2PM (10AM new start time) adding Dan Bing to the menu, @Krupana will be bringing a breakfast steak to Bosnian brunch on Sunday, @Sugar Loaf is debuting their Ethiopian Fried Chicken and @ATL Jerk King has their Caribbean BBQ featuring American jerk flavors. The stall schedule can be found here.

ABOUT PUNK FOODIE:

Punk Foodie is an Atlanta pop-up restaurant curator and storytelling platform that amplifies and cultivates the city’s thriving underground and independent food scene. Follow us on @punkfoodie.atl, subscribe to our newsletter, check out our pop-up finder web app (beta) or visit Punk Foodie @ Ponce, a restaurant and chef accelerator with a rotating, curated roster of pop-up chefs (coming soon).