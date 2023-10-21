Flyer courtesy of the Council for Quality Growth

The Council for Quality Growth announced that it will be hosting its annual State of the BeltLine address and breakfast on the morning of Oct. 24, 2023.

The event, which is scheduled to take place in the atrium of the newly redeveloped Uptown Towers (now known as Uptown Atlanta), will serve as the conclusion to the Council’s annual series of “State of” addresses, which have already occurred in eight other regional counties previously.

This year’s State of the BeltLine will feature a discussion between Clyde Higgs (Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. president and CEO) and Rob Brawner (Atlanta BeltLine Partnership executive director).

The two leaders will talk about the numerous achievements and progress that have been made in the area over the past year, as well as sharing the status of current and upcoming projects (including the BeltLine’s new multi use trail, which is under construction), among other topics.

“The BeltLine is people-powered, driven by the collective goals of Atlantans to dream big and to tackle some of the biggest challenges experienced by cities everywhere,” said Higgs. “If we’re successful, the BeltLine is a path to equity in our city, with access to opportunities and prosperity for those who live, work, and play along it. We love seeing Atlanta come together on the BeltLine.”

Following the discussion, the event will then host a panel that zeroes in on the topic of “Enhancing Equity and Mobility with Transit.”

According to a release, the focus of the panel will be to “share a vision for transit that integrates with the pedestrian-friendly loop enjoyed today, discuss the benefits and challenges of doing so, and explore opportunities for increased transit around Atlanta.”

Panelists that have been announced for the event include Ambrish Baisiwala, chairman and CEO of Portman Holdings; Lisa Benjamin, chief operating officer of the City of Atlanta; Collie Greenwood, general manager of MARTA; and Jim Irwin, president of New City Properties.

“The BeltLine has become an integral part of Atlanta’s future,” said Michael Paris, president and CEO of the Council for Quality Growth. “We’re proud to provide the platform for this leadership team to tell their placemaking story and share their vision to not just build a trail, but to build economic value and prosperity in the neighborhoods and communities the BeltLine touches.”

Tickets for the upcoming event can be purchased online at the Council for Quality Growth website.