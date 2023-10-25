Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a homicide on Cleveland Avenue.

According to the incident report, Atlanta Police Zone 3 officers responded to a report of a person shot near 5 Cleveland Ave. SE at 10:38 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a 34-year-old male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person of interest was seen on surveillance images (above an below) inside and outside a convenience store in the area.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.