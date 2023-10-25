The Georgian Hotel first opened in October of 1911.

The Georgian Terrace is celebrating 112 years of service.

The Atlanta hotel, located across from the Fox Theatre in Midtown, first opened its doors in October of 1911. Over the years, the hotel has played host to Helen Keller, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Tallulah Bankhead, Walt Disney, Elvis Presley and even a few U.S. Presidents

To celebrate its anniversary, the hotel is offering a $112 anniversary special room rate and hosting a Halloween-themed special dinner.

The dinner will take place on Oct. 31. A historian will walk guests through the spookiest stories from the hotel’s history. During the tour, there will be small bites and beverages followed by a pre-fixe dinner at the Livingston Restaurant & Bar.

“We are incredibly proud and appreciative to be celebrating 112 years of historic luxury in Atlanta,” said The Georgian Terrace General Manager Antonio Jones in a press release. “We have always remained steadfast in our vision of being a cherished local landmark in Atlanta and savoring our name as one of the best historic destinations in the state. We look forward to celebrating this anniversary milestone with family, friends, guests, our local community and our valued team members.”