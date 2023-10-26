A rendering of Rovinia at Brookhaven, being built at 2751 Buford Highway.

A new residential project called Rovinia at Brookhaven is planned for the southern gateway of the city, across from the Latin American Association on Buford Highway.

The Brookhaven City Council unanimously approved the rezoning of 2751 Buford Highway to build 205 multi-family residential units on a two-acre lot, including 21 workforce housing units. The adaptive reuse project will feature a swimming pool, pet spa, and green space located next to the city’s future pedestrian bridge.

Land Hill LLC requested to rezone the property from M (industrial) IO (office- institution) before the Brookhaven Planning Commission in January, and it bounced back and forth between the city council and staff most of the year. The city said the project didn’t meet density requirements.

Changes presented this go-round include reorienting the building to Buford Highway, lowering the grade of the entrance and including a sundries store for residents.

PEC Principal Kenneth Wood said the team went back to the drawing board.

“We basically went back and completely recreated the idea of it. How can the office exist alone until it’s redeveloped in the future? How does the parcel that we’re looking at work alone? Do we have good transportation measures about how it can connect to the area?” Wood said.

Wood said construction will likely begin in 2025.

City Councilmember John Funny said Rovinia at Brookhaven is in alignment with the Buford Highway overlay district.

“I love the park, how it’s centered on the property, and it will be able to balance between the office building and the new development,” said Funny.