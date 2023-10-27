Photo by T Leish/Pexels

This upcoming Halloween, Oct. 31, Fulton County Probate Court is giving couples in Atlanta the opportunity to get married in spooky style.

As part of Probate Court’s “Forever Fridays” sessions, in which it offers free wedding ceremonies one day a week, the courthouse will be holding a special Halloween-themed version, where couples can exchange vows while donning their ideal costumes.

This means that couples will be able to tie the knot while dressed as vampires, ghosts, witches, princes/princesses, celebrities, comic book heroes, movie/television characters, musicians or whatever else their creative brains can come up with for their special day.

“Probate Court was already seeing record numbers weekly since we resumed offering free wedding ceremonies on Fridays after the pandemic,” said Judge Kenya Johnson, Fulton County Probate Court.

“Then we began seeing couples getting married in costume on Friday, Oct. 13th. By the time we received our third request for a Halloween costume wedding ceremony, I realized that non-traditional weddings were ‘a thing’ and that we as a court should have some fun with it!”

The sessions are open to all couples that have Fulton County marriage licenses, and will allow them to invite up to six guests to witness their wedding.

No appointments (or costumes) are required, although the Halloween marriage ceremonies will only be available between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for one-day only — so definitely make sure to arrive at the courthouse between the scheduled times.

Fulton County Courthouse is located at 136 Pryor Street, SW, in downtown Atlanta.

For more information, visit FultonProbateGa.org.