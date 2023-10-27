Tony’s Brings Chicago beef sandwiches and hot dogs to several venues on Friday, Sunday, and Monday.

It is Michelin Star Announcement Week and you can feel the energy and excitement this has created in all aspects of food and dining in our city. Some of Punk Foodie’s most celebrated pop up chefs were in attendance providing dinner and hors d’oeuvres: Soupbelly, Jackalope, So So Fed, Seven Fingers, Salty Smiles, Illegal Foods, Barangay, and Gourmet Street Foods were all there. Jackalope and Salty Smiles have already been to the Punk Foodie @ Ponce stall and some of the rest will be cooking for you soon.

Some collaborators on our Flavor Forward charity were recognized for Bib Gourmand and Michelin Recommended awards. Congratulations and a sincere thank you to Estrellita and Kamayan!

In the underground scene we have some exciting fall festivals coming your way, Senpai brings his Lemon Pepper Wet ramen to Sceptre Brewing, Godtoh brings delicious smashburgers to Eventide Brewing, and Pop Up Susu creates a special night for food lovers to indulge all of their senses in.

THE GUIDE

Godtöh, Hardee Soups, Hapa Kitchen, Red’s Beer Garden, and more at Benteen Park Fall Festival on Saturday – ITP – Benteen Park

The first annual @benteenparkfallfest is upon us and for an inaugural fest it has a lot going for it. 6 music acts, @djskooter, 50 artist vendors, an adult and kids costume contest with awesome prizes, and an exciting food line up. @godtohatl, @chefamandahardee, @hapa.atl, @redsbeergarden, @coffynpies, @ediblepraise, @cobachicream, and @peoplestowncoffee will all be serving. Fun is from 11am-6pm. Costume contest starts at 3:30pm.

Godtöh at Elsewhere Brewing on Monday – ITP – Grant Park

@Godtohatl’s new Caligula tacos are coming to @elsewherebrewing for spooky season. Beef, grilled shallots, a Mexican red pepper medley, cilantro, chimichurri, shredded Oaxaca cheese, paired with @sway.sauce. Also debuting his new shoestring fries. Food is served from 5pm-10pm.

Senpai Noodle Supply at Sceptre Brewing on Thursday-Sunday – ITP – Oakhurst

It’s ramen season and your local noodle dealer @senpainoodlesupply has got you covered with a lot of upcoming pop ups. This week you can find him at @sceptrebrewingarts. You must try his Lemon Pepper Wet ramen with panko fried chicken, a lemon pepper chicken broth, celery, green onion, and marinated egg. The Dirty Bird is good as well. Also, he has some of the best event art in the pop up game, so peruse the gram and be entertained while you get hungry.

Tons of Chefs at Asian Night Market on Friday – ITP – Kirkwood

Every fourth Friday @prattpullmandistric and @blameitonthealcohall host The Asian Night Market that is an immersive pan-Asian cultural experience. Excellent food trucks and pop up chefs, artist vendors, DJs, and roller skating are some of the ways you can enjoy yourself at this monthly event. @Hapa.atl, @nobichaatl, @bbhkitchen, @manalosbakery, @zaratekitchen, @superbanhmipho, @senpainoodlesuppy, and many more will serve from 6pm-11pm.

Pop Up Susu at Grant and Little on Saturday – ITP – Grant Park

The last @popupsusu of the year is taking place at @grantandlittle this Saturday. @Carolynnholistichealth and team set such a cozy, community ambience with shared seating and fire pits. This 3+ hour long curated dinner event is geared towards foodies getting lost in conversation with one another, being moved by the music, and tasting the love that goes into the food. On the menu will be a New England Style Boil of lobster and clam chowder. This is a ticketed event and they can be purchased here.

Tony’s Chicago Beef at Multiple Locations on Friday, Sunday, and Monday – ITP & OTP

It’s always a good idea to eat food that reminds you of Chicago and @tonys_atl is the best way to do that in Atlanta. This week you have 3 different opportunities to enjoy the flavors of The Windy City. Friday at @variantbrewingcompany, Sunday at @reynoldstownfm, and Monday at @punkfoodieatponce’s Theme Night. Come check out his new Chicago-style Char Dog made with @fripperssausages with mustard, onion, relish, tomato, pickle, celery salt, on a poppy seed bun.

Gourmet Street Foods at Multiple Locations on Thursday-Sunday – ITP – Avondale Estates

Chef @carlafears is bringing her Tlayudas For My Peeps menu to Avondale when she pops up at @littlecottagebrewery on Thursday and @beerwildheaven Friday–Sunday. The iconic Oaxacan dish will come in beef/pork, chicken, and mushroom and squash versions.

Chef Elliot Farmer at Peachtree Road Farmers Market on Saturday – ITP – Buckhead

Come catch celebrity Chef Elliot Farmer at the @ptreeroadfarmersmkt Pop Up Chef tent this weekend during regular hours of the market. With a long list of accolades, come try his food and ask him about the interesting people he has cooked for and his TV show appearances 8:30am-12:00pm.

Secret Pint x Barangay at Pontoon Brewery on Saturday – ITP – Dunwoody

New School GA BBQ meets Filipino flare when @secretpintbbq and @barangayatl come together to breathe new life into @pontoonbrewing. Menu drop Friday. Serving 12pm-4pm or sold out.

