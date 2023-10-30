Sandy Springs Councilmember Tibby DeJulio, a Vietnam veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars, helps fill the fountain basins at the city’s new Veterans Park. The park is scheduled to open on Nov. 10, just after the annual Veterans Day Tribute. (Bob Pepalis)

Construction of Sandy Springs’ Veterans Park concludes this week in time for the Veterans Day Tribute on Nov. 10, after which a dedication ceremony for the memorial will take place.

City officials visited the site at 6205 Roswell Road directly across the street from City Springs and the Performing Arts Center and between Johnson Ferry Road and Mount Vernon Highway.

Mayor Rusty Paul and Councilmembers Tibby DeJulio and John Paulson – both veterans – helped the Sandy Springs Fire Department fill the fountain basins from a pumper truck.

Paul read a letter from a nearby resident who watched the construction every day and took the opportunity to praise the workers, asking the mayor to share his feedback.

Paulson said the park looked fantastic and praised the workers.

“We spent quite a bit of time talking about how big this memorial oval should be – and it’s perfect,” he said.

Construction of the $5.7 million park began in March after the city council awarded the contract with Reeves Young as construction manager.

The park features fountains that mirror the ones at city hall and a memorial area dedicated to local veterans. Sidewalks have been installed around the park. Contractors are spending this week completing any punch items found and doing final cleaning.

Sandy Springs Councilmember John Paulson, who also is a veteran, takes a turn helping as the Fire Department fills the Veterans Park fountain basins. (Bob Pepalis)