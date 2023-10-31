An officer-involved shooting in Brookhaven is under investigation after an alleged vehicle theft turned into a foot chase. Three of the four suspects have been arrested.

At 3:47 a.m. on this morning, Oct. 31, BPD was alerted that a license plate reader detected a stolen vehicle entering the city. Officers located and were in pursuit when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Buford Highway and North Druid Hills Road. The car immediately burst into flames.

As the BPD officers chased four occupants on foot, one suspect turned and faced the officer with a handgun, which led to the officer discharging his firearm. No one was injured in the exchange.

BPD said the offender dropped the gun and was taken into custody. Additional officers took two other suspects who fled from the vehicle into custody. The fourth suspect has not been apprehended.

Kenny Redding of Atlanta was charged with aggravated assault and obstruction, Dwoskin Wright of Atlanta was charged with theft by receiving, and Michael Briddy of Atlanta was charged with obstruction.